Apr 20, 2017 07:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amarinder to meet PM today over SYL canal issue

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is likely to seek the Centre's intervention in the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow.

According to sources, Amarinder is in the national capital and will apprise the Prime Minister tomorrow on Punjab's stand on the issue and is likely seek the Centre's intervention in the matter.

On March 2, in a stern message to Punjab, the apex court had said its verdict allowing construction of the SYL canal in Haryana and Punjab has to be implemented.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had on April 10 told the Supreme Court that a meeting has been called on April 20 by the Centre and it has invited Punjab and Haryana to resolve the decades-old contentious SYL canal issue.

The controversial 1981 water-sharing agreement came into being after Haryana was carved out of Punjab in 1966.

Sources say the Chief Minister may also raise with Modi the issue of possible revival of militancy in Punjab and Pakistan seeking to create disturbance in the border state.

