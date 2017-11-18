App
Nov 17, 2017 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Allegations relating to Rafale deal shameful: Nirmala Sitharaman

"These allegations are shameful...The deal was finalised following a transparent procedure," Sitharaman told reporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today that allegations relating to the procurement deal for 36 Rafale fighter jet were "shameful" and that such bickering was a "disservice" to the armed forces.

Her remarks came a day after the Congress accused the prime minister of changing the "entire deal" to benefit a businessman.

"These allegations are shameful...The deal was finalised following a transparent procedure," Sitharaman told reporters.

The defence minister also called the bickering against the deal as "disservice" to the armed forces, asserting that urgent requirement of the Indian Air Force was the main reason for sealing it.

The defence minister said the final agreement for 36 Rafale jets was signed in September, 2016, after five rounds of lengthy discussions between Indian and French sides and approval by the Cabinet Committee on Security.

She said the UPA government had sat over the proposed procurement of jets for 10 years.

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

