App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 27, 2017 07:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air pollution: Delhi government issues health advisory

The government said the polluted air was taking a heavy toll on the health of the people and the national capital had been witnessing smoggy mornings due to high moisture content, particulate matter, pollution and lack of wind.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With the air quality in the city slipping back into the "very poor" category, the Delhi government on Monday issued a health advisory urging the people to avoid smoking and stepping out during the early morning and late evening hours.

The government also appealed to the city residents to carpool and use public transport, and not to burn dry leaves, crop residue, wood, coal, etc.

The government asked schools to avoid outdoor assemblies, sports and other physical activities in the early morning hours.

"Do not smoke, as it harms not only you but others also. Observe environment friendly behavior. Keep the environment healthy, not only by words, but also by your actions," the advisory read.

The government said the polluted air was taking a heavy toll on the health of the people and the national capital had been witnessing smoggy mornings due to high moisture content, particulate matter, pollution and lack of wind.

"It is a man–made situation... common sources could be direct result of burning of agricultural residue in neighboring states, industrial pollution, construction work, bursting of firecrackers, household combustion devices, burning of wood, coal, etc," it added.

The government also advised the people to go to the nearest medical facility if they feel breathless or palpitation and added that treatment was absolutely free in all government health facilities.

It called for extra precautions for high-risk groups such as children, elderly, pregnant women, asthma patients, and those with chronic obstructive pulmonary obstructive pulmonary diseases, heart disease and diabetes.

It suggested using N95 masks while going outdoor during the peak pollution hours.

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.