Action against hotels for selling water bottles at more than printed price

Two hotels were booked for overcharging in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra region, official said today.

Acting on the complaint by the consumers, a team of Legal Metrology department inspected various hotels and restaurants in the town yesterday, an official spokesperson said.

"During the inspection, the team found that a leading hotel was selling packaged drinking water bottles (one-litre) at a price of Rs 82.60 against the MRP of Rs 19," the spokesperson said.

He said the shops inside the hotel were also found selling packaged dry fruits and other items without mandatory declarations required under the Packaged Commodities Rules, 2011.

The team also booked another hotel for selling one-litre water bottle at Rs 59 against the MRP of Rs 19, he said.

Notice was served to the defaulters for violating various provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Legal Metrology Act and the Packaged Commodities Rules, 2011, he added.

The management of the hotels were directed to attend the office of the assistant controller, Legal Metrology, Reasi for further legal action warranted under the rules, he said.