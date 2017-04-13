App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent-affairs-trends
Apr 12, 2017 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

About 71 percent polling recorded in Malappuram   

About 71 percent polling recorded in Malappuram   

About 71 percent voting was recorded today in the bypoll for Malappuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala with the exercise passing off peacefully. According to the polling officials, about 71 percent polling was recorded in the constituency with around 13 lakh electorate. Counting will be held on April 17. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of former Union Minister and IUML leader E Ahamed.

Congress-led UDF candidate P K Kunhalikutty of the Indian Union Muslim League, CPI-M's M B Faisal of ruling LDF and BJP nominee N Sreeprakash were the main contestants in the fray.

Six independents are also trying their luck in Muslim dominated constituency.

Brisk polling was reported from the constituency since morning.

There were some incidents of EVM malfunctioning which was immediately rectified by the officials.

More than 1,100 polling stations were set up in the constituency, which has seven assembly constituencies and a total electorate of 13,12,693.

The high-voltage campaign had seen heated debates on beef versus development.

The UDF had launched a do-or-die battle to retain its stronghold, while the ruling LDF is hoping for an upset win.

Seeking to put the UDF camp on the back-foot, the LDF had claimed some senior Congress MPs from Kerala were likely to crossover to the BJP bandwagon.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ahamed had won the seat by a margin of 1,94,739 votes against CPI(M)'s P K Sainaba.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.