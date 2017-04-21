A CDSCO test reveals popular drugs Combiflam and D Cold Total to be 'substandard'

Moneycontrol News

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has sounded an alert for the use of popular medication like Combiflam, a painkiller, and D Cold Total tablets after it found them to be substandard in a test done last month.

Combiflam is manufactured by Sanofi India at its Ankleshwar plant, while D Cold Total is made by Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare India at its Baddi unit in Himachal Pradesh.

Additionally, CDSCO also found Cipla’s Oflox-100 DT tablets and Theo Asthalin tablets, along with Cadila’s Cadilose (Lactulose Solution USP) to be substandard. It issued an alert for a total of 60 drugs which failed quality tests in March 2017, according to The Indian Express.

The report adds that Combiflam has failed the drugs test three times last year and Sanofi has recalled the affected batches.

A spokesperson for Sanofi had told Indian Express, "Certain batches of Combiflam manufactured in 2015 were deemed substandard because the tablets showed a delay in the disintegration time. Essentially, there are several pharmaceutical parameters that are routinely assessed, one of which is to check the breakdown of a tablet in the human body. The batch identified by the CDSCO in March 2017 was also manufactured in 2015."

Furthermore, the report adds that Combiflam had annual sales of Rs 169.2 crore and Cipla’s Theo Asthalin and Oflox has annual sales of Rs 17.3 crore and Rs 20.7 crore, respectively. Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare India and Cipla declined to comment on the query sent by The Express.