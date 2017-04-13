81% of business units in Madhya Pradesh enrol for GST

At least 81 percent of the registered business establishments in Madhya Pradesh have got themselves enrolled under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, an official said today.

"Of the 2,94,734 registered units, 2,38,946 (or 81%) have got them enrolled with us under the GST regime since November 15 last year," Commercial Tax Department Deputy Commissioner Dharampal Sharma said.

He said Madhya Pradesh figures in the list of the states where registration for GST was high.

Last week, Parliament cleared the decks for the rollout of the GST from July 1.

The GST, the biggest taxation reform since Independence, will subsume central excise, service tax, VAT and other local levies to create a uniform market.

The GST, which will usher in the one-nation-one-tax regime, is expected to improve tax revenue collections and boost the growth.