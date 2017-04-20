App
Apr 20, 2017 07:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

8 workers of Bhilai Steel Plant injured in fire

Talking to PTI over the phone, police officials in Durg district said that eight injured workers were identified as Rajiv Kumar, Ashwani Kumar Baghel, Abraham Rajiv Koshi, Kamlesh Kumar, Suresh Kumar Varma, Ishwari Prasad Varma, Lekhram Varma, Shatrughna Prasad.

8 workers of Bhilai Steel Plant injured in fire

Eight workers of the Bhilai Steel Plant, located in Durg district in Chhattisgarh, were injured when a fire broke out following the leakage of blast furnace gas, police said.

Two of the injured are in a critical condition, police added.

Talking to PTI over the phone, police officials in Durg district said that eight injured workers were identified as Rajiv Kumar, Ashwani Kumar Baghel, Abraham Rajiv Koshi, Kamlesh Kumar, Suresh Kumar Varma, Ishwari Prasad Varma, Lekhram Varma, Shatrughna Prasad.

According to police, out of the eight injured, Abraham Rajiv Koshi and Shatrughna Prasad are in a critical state.

The incident took place when maintenance work was going on at the blast furnace no. 4.

The injured are being treated at a hospital and police have registered a case in this regard.

