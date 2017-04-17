App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 17, 2017 08:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

60% swine flu cases in Maharashtra reported from cities: Deepak Sawant

"There are some 60 per cent patients coming from urban areas (since January) while the remaining are from rural areas. Nashik, Pune, Ahmednagar, Solapur are the major affected urban areas in the state," Sawant said after holding a video conference with the health officials yesterday.

60% swine flu cases in Maharashtra reported from cities: Deepak Sawant

Maharashtra Health Minister Deepak Sawant has said that of the total swine flu cases which came to light in the state since January, 60 percent are reported from the urban areas.

"There are some 60 per cent patients coming from urban areas (since January) while the remaining are from rural areas. Nashik, Pune, Ahmednagar, Solapur are the major affected urban areas in the state," Sawant said after holding a video conference with the health officials yesterday.

He said cities like Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Nashik, Pune and Latur will be surveyed again to detect cases of H1N1 viral infection.

During the meeting it was decided to equip all the district government hospitals with ventilators, he said.

The district civil surgeons have been permitted to purchase medicines from local market, if required, and supply it to patients, Sawant said.

He said the Union government has fixed the rate of swab testing in private laboratories at Rs 2,500 and it should be strictly followed.

The minister stressed holding swine flu awareness sessions in every district for private doctors saying this will help in detecting more cases at an early stage.

tags #Current Affairs #Deepak Sawant #Maharashtra Health Minister

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.