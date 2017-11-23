300 colleges in Bihar have free wifi, says Sushil Modi

As many as 300 colleges in Bihar have been equipped with free wifi service under the "wifi campus" scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said.

The government would spend Rs 23 crore to install solar panels to ensure uninterrupted power supply so that the wifi facility functions smoothly, Modi said while addressing a meeting to review the wifi campus scheme.

"The number of registered users of the free wifi facility has risen from 20,000 in June to 49,000 now. These users can download up to 1 GB data daily but the limit is 10 GB per month," Modi said.

The "wifi campus" scheme is a part of the Seven Resolves of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The government had launched seven development schemes naming them 'seven resolves'.

Later, at a meeting to review the "Bharat Net" scheme which aims at bringing broadband service to panchayats, the Deputy CM said rural broadband users would be provided 10 GB data per month at 75 per cent less than market rates.

"To avail of this facility in Bihar, we are providing broadband facility through optical fibre in 6105 panchayats. Cables have been laid in 4699 panchayats and equipment have been installed in 3161 panchayat bhavans," he said.

The central scheme will be launched in the state after Makar Sankranti, a release quoted the Deputy CM as saying.