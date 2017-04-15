App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 15, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

3 suspected RAW agents arrested in PoK: Report

The masked suspects were produced before the media during a briefing in cv, Dawn newspaper reported.

3 suspected RAW agents arrested in PoK: Report

Police in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have claimed that they have arrested three suspected RAW agents for their alleged involvement in anti-state activities, according to a media report on Saturday.

The masked suspects were produced before the media during a briefing in cv, Dawn newspaper reported.

The three were residents of Taroti village in Abbaspur in PoK, according to the report.

Sajid Imran, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Poonch, said the main suspect Khalil had visited Kashmir in November 2014, where he came in contact with Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officials.

Mr. Imran said the three suspects were involved in a bomb blast outside a police station in Abbaspur in September. They allegedly planted the planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The DSP claimed Khalil was offered Rs 500,000 for the task.

The police were alerted to their involvement in the blast after an individual said he spotted the trio in Abbaspur on the night of September 26 with a shopping bag in their possession, the report said.

The suspects have been booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and Explosives Act, Imran said.

tags #Breaking Dawn #Current Affairs #Pakistan-occupied Kashmir #RAW

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.