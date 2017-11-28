App
Current Affairs
Nov 28, 2017 09:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

3 Pakistanis will be given medical visa: Sushma Swaraj

Responding to a request by Danish Memon for a visa to his nine-year-old daughter Maria for treatment of thalassemia here last night, she asked the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to issue the travel document immediately.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said three Pakistani nationals, including a nine- year-old girl, would be given visa for their medical treatment in India.

Responding to a request by Danish Memon for a visa to his nine-year-old daughter Maria for treatment of thalassemia here last night, she asked the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to issue the travel document immediately.

"Maria Danish - I am asking Indian High Commission in Pakistan to issue your visa immediately," Swaraj tweeted.

Replying to another request by one Mariam Asim for medical visa for her father, she said India would issue the visa.

"Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan with your papers. We will issue the visa," Swaraj tweeted.

The external affairs minister also assured another Pakistani woman, Fariha Usman, of granting visa after she requested her for it.

Pakistan earlier accused India of "politicising" humanitarian issues.

On Thursday, Pakistan had accused India of selectively issuing medical visa to its citizens and that it was not a gesture of compassion but "cold blooded politicking".

tags #Current Affairs #India #medical #Pakistan #Sushma Swaraj #Visa

