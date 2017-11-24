3 dead, 9 injured in Vasco Da Gama Patna Express train derailment

Thirteen coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna express derailed near Manikpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh today, leaving at least seven people injured.

The Patna-bound train derailed at 4:18 am near Manikpur railway station in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, less than 12 hours after a bolero had collided with a passenger train near Lucknow killing four and injuring two.

"The injured have been rushed to the hospital and officials have left for the spot. Relief operations are underway," North Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said.

He further said that soon after the accident, a medical train reached the spot and by 5:20 am, an accident relief train was dispatched for the spot.

The divisional railway manager (DRM), Allahabad has already reached the spot while the General Manager, NCR is on his way, he said.

While no deaths were confirmed by the railways, sources say multiple fatalities cannot be ruled out.