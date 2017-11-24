App
Nov 24, 2017 08:32 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed walks free, raises Kashmir bogey again

The JuD head, who carries a bounty of $10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities, was set free after the Pakistan government decided against detaining him further in any case, PTI reported.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed walked from house arrest as a free man early on Friday and moments after the release he said he will gather people across Pakistan for the "cause of Kashmir" and help the Kashmiris secure "freedom".

He had been under detention since January this year.

"I was detained for 10 months only to stop my voice for Kashmir," Saeed told his supporters who gathered outside his residence to celebrate his release.

The Judicial Review Board of Punjab province comprising judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday unanimously ordered Saeed's release on the completion of his 30-day house arrest which expired at night.

