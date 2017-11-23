App
Nov 23, 2017 11:25 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed to be released from house arrest today

A Pakistani court on Wednesday ordered the release of the Islamist leader Hafiz Saeed, accused by both the United States and India of masterminding the 26/11 terror attacks on Mumbai that killed 166 people.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Hafiz Saeed, the man behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, will be released from house arrest on Thursday, a move which is bound to further heat up tensions between India and Pakistan.

Saeed was put under house arrest in January after years of living freely in Pakistan, one of the sore points in its fraying relationship with the United States.

Saeed thanked the court judges in a video message released by his Islamist charity. "Thanks to God, this is a victory of Pakistan's independence," he said.

The government of Pakistan's Punjab province had asked for a 60-day extension to Saeed's detention but the request was turned down by the court, prosecutor Sattar Sahil told Reuters.

Read More

 

tags #2008 Mumbai terror attacks #Current Affairs #Hafiz Saeed #India #Pakistan #World News

