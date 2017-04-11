'20 cases of violations by private airlines this year'    

Twenty cases of violations of guidelines by private airlines, including Jet Airways and SpiceJet, have come to the notice of aviation regulator DGCA this year till February, according to the government. As per details about "violation of policy/ guidelines by certain private airlines" this year till February provided by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, there have been 20 cases. These are cases that have come to the notice of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

During the given period, there were five cases of "suspension" related to Jet Airways, six related to IndiGo, GoAir (one) and SpiceJet (3).

Besides, there have been three warnings and one offrostering with respect to SpiceJet, the details furnished by the Minister as part of a written reply to the Lok Sabha showed. There was also one warning in the case of Air Costa.