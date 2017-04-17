App
Apr 17, 2017 08:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

164th anniversary of 1st train between Mumbai-Thane celebrated

A programme was organised by a Passengers Association - Railway Pravasi Sanghatana. A five kilo cake was cut and distributed to passengers to mark the occasion.

The 164th anniversary of the first train, which ran between Mumbai and Thane, was celebrated by a group of citizens at the railway station here.

A programme was organised by a Passengers Association - Railway Pravasi Sanghatana. A five kilo cake was cut and distributed to passengers to mark the occasion.

Sanghatana's President Nandkumar Deshmukh said travel safety was important.

The first train in India ran between Boribandar to Thane on April 16, 1853.

