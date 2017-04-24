11 CRPF killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

At least 11 CRPF personnel were killed and seven others wounded in an ambush by naxalites in in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district today.

The deadly assault occurred around 12:25 PM in Kalapathar area of south Bastar region, one of the worst-hit by naxalite violence.

"We have lost 11 men in the encounter. As of now, we know that these men were out for a road opening task and they came under heavy fire from Naxalites. Seven other injured troops, including few who are critical, are being evacuated by helicopters," a senior CRPF officer said.

They were sanitising a road which is being built in the area, the officer added.

All the troops belonged to the 74th battalion of the force depolyed in the area for anti-Maoist operations.

Reinforcements have been rushed from the nearest CRPF camp, the officer added.

Twelve personnel of the CRPF were killed on March 12 in the same district in an ambush by naxalites.