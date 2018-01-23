App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Jan 23, 2018 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Noose on cryptocurrency exchanges tightens as RoC stops registration

RoC has also, in certain cases, asked for an undertaking from software development or information technology companies that it will not deal with cryptocurrencies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a move that makes registration of virtual currency exchanges a stringent affair, the Registrar of Companies (RoC) has stopped registering cryptocurrency exchanges under the Companies Act, 2013, according to a report by Business Standard.

The report suggests that the RoC, which works under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has in certain cases, asked for an undertaking from software development or information technology companies that it will not deal with cryptocurrencies.

"I tried to register my company in December, but the RoC didn't accept my request. The company's name had the term 'bitcoin' and the RoC said it wouldn't support it," an executive with an upcoming cryptocurrency exchange told the newspaper.

Cryptocurrency exchanges are platforms for buying and selling of virtual currencies such as Bitcoin. Around USD 100 billion worth of transactions are carried out on such exchanges on an average every month.

related news

Earlier, the government had issued a warning against investing in cryptocurrency. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had issued a similar warning earlier advising Indian investors to stay away from the rising digital currency craze.

Investment experts had said that the RBI and government’s decision to warn investors could be indication of stricter policy and regulatory moves that could catch cryptocurrency investors on the wrong foot.

tags #Business #Companies #cryptocurrency #Registrar of Companies

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.