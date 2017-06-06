Crucial support for Nifty at 9630-9580: Prakash Gaba

Crucial support for the Nifty is at 9630-9580 and the resistance is at 9713, says Technical Analyst Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Market review for June 6, 2017

Nifty (9675) we said 'technically the trend is still intact up and targets beyond 9660 is 9713. The Nifty is also stretched and so I would not rule out some un-stretching but the strong support is at 9580'.

The Nifty unfolded as expected and climbed up beyond 9660 towards 9713 and has closed in the green. Technically, now 9713 is within reach as long as 9630 holds.