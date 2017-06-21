Crucial support for Nifty at 9620; 4 stocks to buy today: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that crucial support for the Nifty is at 9620 and the resistance is at 9700-9724. Equitas Holdings, Grasim Industries, Tech Mahindra and Ujjivan Financial Services are the stocks in which he is bullish on.

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty failed to hold on to momentum and closed below its opening level on Tuesday. The index just closed above its crucial psychological support level of 9,650 but well above its short term moving averages suggesting selling pressure near its key resistance level of 9,700.

The Nifty index which opened at 9,670 rose to an intraday high of 9,676.50 which made a small upper shadow. The Bears regained control and pushed the index towards its support level of 9,650 as it touched its intraday low of 9,643.75. The Nifty finally closed 4 points lower or 0.04 percent at 9,653.50.

According to Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, technically the next logical technical target would be 9724 as long as 9620 holds. The Nifty traded volatile and has closed flat yesterday. The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9620 and the resistance is at 9700-9724.

Below are some of the stocks where Prakash Gaba is bullish on:

Equitas Holdings: Indicator Buy | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 164, stop loss: Rs 156

Grasim Industries: Breakout | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1160, stop loss: Rs 1133

Tech Mahindra: Base Formation | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 405, stop loss: Rs 392

Ujjivan Financial Services: Indicator Buy | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 340, stop loss: Rs 324