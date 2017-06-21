App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 21, 2017 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crucial support for Nifty at 9620; 4 stocks to buy today: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that crucial support for the Nifty is at 9620 and the resistance is at 9700-9724. Equitas Holdings, Grasim Industries, Tech Mahindra and Ujjivan Financial Services are the stocks in which he is bullish on.

Crucial support for Nifty at 9620; 4 stocks to buy today: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty failed to hold on to momentum and closed below its opening level on Tuesday. The index just closed above its crucial psychological support level of 9,650 but well above its short term moving averages suggesting selling pressure near its key resistance level of 9,700.

The Nifty index which opened at 9,670 rose to an intraday high of 9,676.50 which made a small upper shadow. The Bears regained control and pushed the index towards its support level of 9,650 as it touched its intraday low of 9,643.75. The Nifty finally closed 4 points lower or 0.04 percent at 9,653.50.

According to Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, technically the next logical technical target would be 9724 as long as 9620 holds. The Nifty traded volatile and has closed flat yesterday. The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9620 and the resistance is at 9700-9724.

Below are some of the stocks where Prakash Gaba is bullish on:

Equitas Holdings: Indicator Buy | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 164, stop loss: Rs 156

Grasim Industries: Breakout | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1160, stop loss: Rs 1133

Tech Mahindra: Base Formation | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 405, stop loss: Rs 392

Ujjivan Financial Services: Indicator Buy | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 340, stop loss: Rs 324

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bank Nifty #Equitas Holdings #Grasim Industries #Nifty #Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com #Stocks Views #Tech Mahindra #Technicals #Ujjivan Financial Services

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.