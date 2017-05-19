Crucial support for Nifty at 9400-9350: Prakash Gaba

Crucial support for the Nifty is at 9400-9350 and the resistance is at 9500, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Nifty (9429) we said 'technically now 9633 would be the next logical target as long as 9400 holds'. The Nifty opened with jerk with a bear gap due to Trump effect and traded down but has managed to close lower but still above the crucial 9400 mark.

Technically now where it closes on Friday is all the important. So far it looks we could see more sluggishness.