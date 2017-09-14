App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 14, 2017 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Croma to fashion new outlets on 'neighbourhood' stores format

The 'neighbourhood' stores in New Delhi are smaller stores, measuring about 1200 sqft and have a different assortment and design, as compared to the big Croma stores.

Croma to fashion new outlets on 'neighbourhood' stores format

Tata-run Croma stores, which sells electronic goods, is running a pilot to test the 'neighbourhood' stores concept in New Delhi, reports The Hindu Business Line.


The 'neighbourhood' stores in New Delhi are smaller stores, measuring about 1200 sqft and have a different assortment and design, as compared to the big Croma stores.


The concept of the 'neighbourhood' stores is to step up presence in smaller markets and cater to leisure shoppers in the neighbourhood.


The concept comes as a strategic shift for the firm where they will be able to concentrate more on their stronger markets, and slip deeper into the smaller markets. Since there is no cost in the inter-state trade post the Goods and Services Tax regime, Croma will be able to make a larger impact in the smaller markets.


Gujarat and Maharashtra are among the strong markets for the company. With their 100 stores, Croma is competing with Reliance Digital on a national level and also with regional electronic retailers such as Vijay Sales, etc.


However, not only is Croma competing with the major brick-and-mortar stores but also with the major e-retailers.

“More than the offline players, it is online players such as Paytm, which pose challenges for us at the moment,” Croma Chief Marketing Officer Ritesh Ghosal told the Business Line.

The firm set up their own online platform and have removed their presence from e-retailers such as Flipkart and Snapdeal.


Croma is already running similar outlets of this concept in airports. These stores carry the 'Zip' brand name. The retailer is planning to do away with this brand name and incorporate only the 'neighbourhood' stores concept. Currently, there are about 8 operational 'Zip' stores.

“We are not extending the branding for Zip and it will be replaced with a new name which is being developed in house. Even the airport stores under Zip will now sport a new name. A US-based design company (Chute Gerdeman) is already on the job of designing the new format that we are currently piloting at Green Park Market in New Delhi,” Croma Chief Marketing Officer Ritesh Ghosal said.

tags #Business

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.