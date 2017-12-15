Credit Suisse upgrades rupee to 64 per USD, sees robust FDI inflow

Deepali Bhargava of Credit Suisse remains constructive on the rupee. The house has recently upgraded its three-month rupee forecast to 64 compared to 65 earlier on broad dollar weakness.
Deepali Bhargava of Credit Suisse remains constructive on the rupee. The house has recently upgraded its three-month rupee forecast to 64 compared to 65 earlier on broad dollar weakness.Despite Credit Suisse's expectations of higher inflation and wider current account deficit next year, she expects CPI inflation to remain contained in the RBI's target range and FDI inflows to remain robust.