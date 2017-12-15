App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 15, 2017 09:04 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Credit Suisse upgrades rupee to 64 per USD, sees robust FDI inflow

Deepali Bhargava of Credit Suisse remains constructive on the rupee. The house has recently upgraded its three-month rupee forecast to 64 compared to 65 earlier on broad dollar weakness.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
(Representational image)
(Representational image)

Deepali Bhargava of Credit Suisse remains constructive on the rupee. The house has recently upgraded its three-month rupee forecast to 64 compared to 65 earlier on broad dollar weakness.

Despite Credit Suisse's expectations of higher inflation and wider current account deficit next year, she expects CPI inflation to remain contained in the RBI's target range and FDI inflows to remain robust.

tags #000-rupees notes

most popular

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.