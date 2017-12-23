Credit Suisse tags neutral rating on Marico, sees lower margin in near term

Global research firm Credit Suisse has maintained a neutral rating on Marico with price target of Rs 310. It believes that margins are likely to squeeze in the near term adding that there will be no volume growth challenge for hair oil over next 10 years.

The house is of the view that Marico sees window of few quarters to accelerate share gain for Parachute.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of Marico last month said that 10 percent reduction of good and service tax from 28 percent to 18 percent is a big reduction and thinks that it will spur demand, it will increase consumption, and it will provide opportunities for the FMCG industry to grow.

At 11:47 hrs Marico was quoting at Rs 316.20, up Rs 0.05, or 0.02 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 317.10 and an intraday low of Rs 315.30.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 6.10 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 51.84. The latest book value of the company is Rs 22.66 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 13.95. The dividend yield of the company was 1.11 percent.