Credit Suisse sells 24.36 lakh shares of HDIL

On May 2, 2017 Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited A/C Credit Suisse (Singapore) sold 2,436,095 shares of Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL) at Rs 90.24 per share on the NSE.

Housing Development and Infrastructure closed at Rs 89.25, down Rs 1.55, or 1.71 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 108.75 and 52-week low Rs 52.25 on 12 July, 2016 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.