Credit Suisse sees India's macroeconomic visibility improving in 2018

The Indian division of global financial services company Credit Suisse sees India’s macro economic visibility improving in 2018. However, the growth prospects for the economy are likely to remain weaker than currently expected, according to Neelkanth Mishra, Managing Director and India Equity Strategist at Credit Suisse.

Mishra was addressing a select press meet held in Mumbai today where he shared his market views for 2018.

"Structural reforms have weakened visibility on most macroeconomic parameters," Mishra said.

“We have long considered India as a ‘house under renovation’. Structural reforms such as the Good and Services Tax (GST), the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and the setting up of Real Estate Regulators (RERA) in states while structurally positive, have introduced significant uncertainty around growth, fiscal deficits, inflation, interest rates and banking system health,” he added.

Mishra envisages 40 percent of the insolvency cases to be resolved by March-April of 2018.

On the inflation front, he said that inflation is going through a temporary patch of surge.

As the 2019 general elections get closer, state elections are likely to get more market attention, believes Mishra.

"This has limited direct economic impact, particularly after the Budget is presented but changes in market sentiment may drive volatility."

However, he said the market as a whole is not expensive on a relative basis but market could see double digit EPS (earnings per share) growth only in FY19.

The Indian division of Credit Suisse is overweight on energy, metals, PSU banks and IT. The company is underweight on high P/E sectors with possible EPS cuts such as NBFCs, cement,discretionary and staples.