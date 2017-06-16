App
Jun 15, 2017 11:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

The CM has called for a report from Goa Police seeking extensive information and statistics on individuals and group of individuals with a history of creating disturbances and indulging in acts of violence in the state.

Crack down on history-sheeters in Goa: CM Manohar Parrikar asks police

A day after at least 14 persons were injured in a clash between tourists and locals at Merces village near here, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today sought a detailed report on the history-sheeters in the state.

He also asked the police to crack down on the history-sheeters and "goonda" elements in Goa.

Police have arrested three history-sheeters in connection with yesterday's clash.

"The CM has called for a report from Goa Police seeking extensive information and statistics on individuals and group of individuals with a history of creating disturbances and indulging in acts of violence in the state," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) today said.

"The CM has directed the police to take strict action against all the history-sheeters on priority," it said.

Total 11 tourists and three locals were injured when they came face to face in Merces village near here. Old Goa police have arrested three history-sheeters in this connection and booked them for attempt to murder, rioting and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, speaking at an event organised by the state-run Economic Development Corporation (EDC) here today, Parrikar said, "Such acts (referring to the clash) don't augur well for the image of a tourist state like Goa."

"We have to be very sensitive when it comes to the law and order in the state. I have asked the police to crack down on the history-sheeters and goonda (hooligan) elements. Their place would be in jail," Parrikar said.

He said police inspectors would be held responsible, if such activities happen in their jurisdiction.

