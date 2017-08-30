Coverfox.com appoints Premanshu Singh as CEO

Online direct insurance broking company Coverfox.com has announced the appointment of Premanshu Singh as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. Singh’s appointment is part a of planned leadership transition, as he succeeds Varun Dua, who has moved on to set up a new online general insurance company.

An MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Singh’s last stint was at Practo as the vice president, marketing of the company. A company statement said that his primary focus will be on sustained business viability and charting a suitable course for the future.

“Coverfox has set up newer benchmarks and milestones within the online insurance space with their service commitments, product portfolio, partnerships, ever evolving technology and investment in creating customer experience. I've long admired the company’s enviable brand positioning and am glad to be a part of the Coverfox Team,” Singh said.