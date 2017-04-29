App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 29, 2017 02:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Country's first digitalised Panchayat ward in Kerala

A ward in the district today became India's first digitalised panchayat ward. Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar inaugurated the website of the first digitalised panchayat ward number 15 of Aymanam grama panchayat at a function held at a temple premises.

The minister launched the website HYPERLINK "http://www. digitalaymanam.com"www.digitalaymanam.com at the function.

This small panchayat ward in Kerala has become the first one to go digital in the country, taking a very important step in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of transforming India into a digitally empowered society, the Minister said.

Gurjar hailed ward member Devaki teacher for taking the challenge of collecting details of 423 families and 1,262 members in the ward and made them available in a mouse click away.

The website also contains information about blood donors' forum and telephone directory of the people of the ward, officials said.

CPI(M), which is ruling the Aymanam Gram Panchayat, boycotted the function. They, however, have not cited any reasons for the boycott.

