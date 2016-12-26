Cost of funds to swell if farm loan waiver announced:United Bank

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Pawan Kumar Bajaj, MD of United Bank of India spoke about farm loan waiver.

He said that cost of funds will increase if farm loan waiver is announced.

Speaking about demonetisation, he said that the bank has received net deposit of Rs 10,500 crore.

He further said that there is no major improvement in non-performing asset (NPA) recovery. However, major part of the book is clean, he added.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Pawan Kumar Bajaj’s interview to Ekta Batra & Reema Tendulkar.

Reema: There has been a buzz about a farm loan waiver in some states. Could this impact the agricultural exposure of banks and your view on the same? What is your current exposure to agri loans?

A: My view is also the same. Hence, whatever credit discipline is there that will go away once people will come to know about the farm waiver. So, basically it will impact the recovery process of the banks.

Reema: The last time farm loan waiver was announced in February 2008. Could you tell us back then what was the impact on your gross non-performing asset (NPAs)?

A: There was a spurt in this gross NPA level also because once this news goes to the market and the borrowers who want to pay will not pay. However, I don't have the exact figure right now but it was 2 percent point, before this waiver was there.

Ekta: If in case this happens, there could be a rise or hardening in yields, there could be an increase in cost of funds. What are your views on that?

A: Definitely, earlier experience is that government securities (G-sec) yield will go high and cost of funding of the banks will go higher also. Now whatever money, after demonetisation, banks are sitting on, will also go away. So, basically there will be less room for interest rate cut.

Ekta: What is United Bank's exposure in the agricultural sector?

A: We have a book of Rs 16,500 crore which is around 17 percent.

Reema: If you could just tell us what has been the total amount of deposits which have been mobilised by the banks on account of demonetisation?

A: The total money has come around Rs 14 lakh crore in the system. As far as our bank is concerned it is almost Rs 13,000 crore but net is Rs 10,500 crore, but we are not seeing much spurt in the recovery position. We are seeing it normal.

Reema: There have been a lot of changes in your top management. Has that impacted the bank's working and when should we expect some stabilisation?

A: It is almost stabilised and after the formation of Banking Board Bureau, things are going on now. Basically after this asset quality review (AQR) things are slightly destabilised due to spurt in NPA position but once the demonetisation process gets over, by the end of December, things will start improving further.

Ekta: What would your view on asset quality be over the next two-three quarters? It has always been a pain point for United Bank?

A: As far as our bank is concerned we have almost provided. Hence, whatever the restructured portfolio is there under the new scheme, restructuring is already done. However, in few cases, right now, we don't know but something may happen in those accounts in time to come, but otherwise our book is almost clean.