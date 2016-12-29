Cos Act provisions for striking off company names notified

Registrar of Companies has to give at least a month's time to the parties concerned before striking off the name from the register of companies, according to norms issued by the government.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 29, 2016, 08.14 PM | Source: PTI

Cos Act provisions for striking off company names notified

Registrar of Companies has to give at least a month's time to the parties concerned before striking off the name from the register of companies, according to norms issued by the government.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Cos Act provisions for striking off company names notified

Registrar of Companies has to give at least a month's time to the parties concerned before striking off the name from the register of companies, according to norms issued by the government.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Cos Act provisions for striking off company names notified
Registrar of Companies has to give at least a month's time to the parties concerned before striking off the name from the register of companies, according to norms issued by the government.

Moving ahead with implementation of remaining sections of the Companies Act, 2013, the provisions related to power of registrar to remove name of a company from register of companies have been notified.

Notifying these provisions, the Corporate Affairs Ministry said it has come into effect from December 26.

Related to it, the Companies (Removal of Names of Companies from the Register of Companies) Rules, 2016 have also been issued.

A senior Ministry official said the latest provisions provide for safeguards at the time of striking off the name from the register of companies.

Among others, the rules require Registrar of Companies (RoC) to issue notice and seek representations, if any, before striking off name from the register.

To operate as a company, it has to be registered with respective Registrar of Companies (RoC) under the Companies Act, which is implemented by the Corporate Affairs Ministry.

"The notice shall contain the reasons on which the name of the company is to be removed from the register of companies and shall seek representations, if any, against the proposed action from the company and its directors along with the copies of relevant documents, if any, within a period of 30 days from the date of the notice," as per the rules.

Out of 470 sections, 422 sections of the Companies Act, 2013 have been notified as on December 15.

Many provisions of the Act came into effect from April 1, 2014.

Tags  Companies Act Registrar government Corporate Affairs Ministry
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Cos Act provisions for striking off company names notified
Wire News
Platinum Member
684 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.