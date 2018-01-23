App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 22, 2018 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Corporate bond investment limit oversubscribed, FPIs bid for $2.2 billion

The investment limit for such securities has been receiving a good response from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the recent past.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Corporate bonds attracted bids worth Rs 13,900 crore (USD 2.2 billion) from foreign investors as against the debt investment limit of Rs 9,475 crore on offer in an auction today, stock exchange data showed.

The investment limit for such securities has been receiving a good response from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the recent past.

The auction was conducted on the NSE's e-bid platform from 3.30-5.30 pm, after the market hours.

Of the 61 bids made by FPIs, as many as 39 were declared successful.

related news

Till Thursday, the total investment in the corporate debt category reached Rs 2,15,848 crore, which is 96 percent of the total permitted threshold of Rs 2,25,323 crore, as per the latest update with depo

The investment limit for such securities has been receiving a good response from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the recent past.

The investment limit for such securities has been receiving a good response from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the recent past.

sitories.

Consequently, the exchange has decided to conduct an auction for the allocation of unutilised debt limits to the tune of Rs 9,475 crore.

The debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in corporate debt securities up to the limit purchased.

To make trading members accustomed to the bidding platform, the exchange had conducted a mock bidding session on Friday.

In an auction conducted earlier this month, investment limits for corporate bonds had attracted bids to the tune of Rs 15,961 crore by FPIs against Rs 13,756 crore put on offer.

tags #Business #corporate bonds #India #NSE

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.