Corp tax rates must be sub-25% if you drop exemptions: Munjal

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Sunil Munjal, Chairman of Hero Corporate Services said that demand in December for most consumer goods did suffer following demonetisation. The government, however, saw higher tax mop-up in November which shows that the economy has seen growth.

He believes liquidity will take another 2-3 months to come back into the system. Industry will take longer anywhere from 9 months to 12 or 18 months to revive.

He expects the government to widen the tax base. Particularly, for industry, he believes corporate tax rates need to come down. Some of the exemptions will need to go away and the plan is to bring it to 25 percent which won’t be good enough, he said. “Tax rates need to be lower than 25 percent, if you take away exemptions,” he said. The government will do more for job creations which has to be one of the key drivers.



Sonia: It has been three months now, almost three months since the demonetisation, what is the sense you are getting about the damage that we have seen so far, both for the economy as a whole as well as for the auto industry?



A: It is clear at the consumer end the demand for consumer goods did suffer. It was actually at two different levels. One was at the front end at the consumers. A lot of people differed their purchasing decisions so it impacted industry across the board. Second was, in this kind of an environment, lots of businesses, especially small business which had cash as part of the working capital cycle have suffered quite severely, whether it is small textile units, small hosiery units, parts of bicycles, automotives, sewing machines, fans, there is a whole host of industry which had cash as a regular part of their working capital cycle. It was not that they were taking money out but they were using it as a regular part of the business. So, at the two ends the economy certainly has suffered.



Interestingly, the government has showed higher revenue numbers in November, both on direct and indirect taxes. They believe December too will be higher. So, clearly at some place, some parts of the economy have worked but on the consumer front end, it has suffered.



Latha: Your experience pans across bicycles, motorcycles, you know the ancillary and the SME, MSME sector as perhaps no one knows. What is your sense, will we see joblessness and therefore a larger part of consumption getting derailed, both at the lower end and at the higher end because of the fear of the law, rightly so or do you think that the smaller units will largely come back on rail after a brief cash crunch?



A: Certainly I think the economy will come back. The only question is how long does it take to come back and I am talking about both ends now, both at the top end and at the lower end. It is certain that the economy will come back. So, first issue I think that needs to get resolved is liquidity coming back into the system because that is a day-to-day hassle for people and of course for businesses especially small businesses.



I would imagine that it could take another two to three months for liquidity to be completely back in the system. The industry and economy however will take a little bit longer. I would imagine anywhere from nine months to maybe even 12-18 months. However, I do believe we will start to see a recovery in the coming months itself.



Sonia: What do you think the government could do to sort of end the demonetisation pain? I am trying to understand what the expectation is from the Budget this time according to you. A lot of people are talking about the Budget being pro-tax reforms, etc but from an industry standpoint, what are you looking at?



A: One, the Prime Minister already in his New Year address, announced a whole host of initiatives which one would have expected in the Budget. In some sense he took away the thunder from the Finance Minister. However, interestingly, he may have set a new trend -- I was just thinking about this, it may set a trend in the future for leaders to make new year announcements of significant policy initiatives especially those which directly impact people in all parts of the system and that is what he did. He talked of the elderly, he talked of the small industry, he talked of the farmers. So, I think it was a good set of initiatives that he announced.



On the Budget, you are right that the expectations are that the big significant part of this will focus on taxation. There is a global race going on right now, both to attract investments, to retain investments, and to improve people’s surpluses by improving tax rates. Now, many countries, both in the highly developed nations as also the emerging markets, are now looking at sub 20 percent tax rates. Some are racing towards 12-15 percent, some are at 15-18 percent, and there are many which are looking at between 18 percent and 25 percent. So, India’s announcements are moving to 25 percent will need to be accelerated.



Also, this was an announcement made only for corporate taxes; I think we also need to look at personal taxation. Both of them because we do seem to have a scope right now to widen the tax base, both due to the income declarations and the demonetisation, we will see a much wider tax base and this should certainly allow us to lower the tax rates themselves.



Latha: What if it was only personal tax and not corporate tax, would you consider that an extremely difficult Budget and I am only telling you because that is what sources told us?



A: I think corporate tax rates for sure need to come down at this moment and it is also an expectation that they will not just be brought down as is, some of the exemptions will go away because the plan finally is to take away all exemptions or majority of them and bring the tax rate to 25 percent. All I am saying is 25 percent in that case will not be good enough because the current tax collection is around 21 percent. So, if you take away exemptions and bring it down to 25 percent, you will actually be raising tax rates, not lowering them.



So, that is one thing we need to be conscious of that if we are going to take some of the exemptions away, the tax rate needs to be lower than 25 percent for sure. I think the government is conscious of this. I have not heard what you have heard. I believe the government will focus on both ends, corporate and personal taxes. However, also they will do more for job creation beucase that has to be one of India’s drivers now.



So, more for startups, more for incentivisation for job creations, more on skills, more on re-training, these are the areas which will certainly need attention as you try and expand things like healthcare and education. I think the Budget again will need to address some of the very basic needs as also dramatically step up infrastructure and large government project spending.



Sonia: Since you are a veteran of the two wheeler industry I wanted to ask you how long do you think the pain could last here because once again for the month of December we have seen about a 15-20 percent fall across the industry. Do you think we will still have to wait a couple of more months before any revival kicks in?



A: I think until the liquidity comes in fully, people are not taking decisions especially on second hand bikes and that drives a lot of the new bike sales. So, I would imagine it is still a few months away before this pain entirely goes away. However, these are differed decisions, these are not cancelled decisions. So, it has to come back, the cycle will come back and hopefully come back better than it was when it started going down.