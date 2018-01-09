App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 09, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Coolest monkey in the jungle': H&M faces backlash for 'racist' ad, apologises

The concerned image showed a young black boy wearing a green hoodie with “coolest monkey in the jungle” printed in the front

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Swedish retail giant H&M was forced to apologise after the company allegedly put up a racist image in an advertisement. The image created an uproar on Twitter and people lashed at the fashion retailer.

The concerned image (earlier available at this link) showed a young black boy wearing a green hoodie with “coolest monkey in the jungle” printed in the front.

Twitter users on Sunday evening started demanding answers from H&M for the problematic ad and asked to take it down. Some of the users asked for a boycott of the brand.





The company in a statement said, "We sincerely apologize for offending people with this image of a printed hooded top.”

"The image has been removed from all online channels…we believe in diversity and inclusion in all that we do and will be reviewing all our internal policies accordingly to avoid any future issues."

By Monday, the image was taken off from the H&M UK website, where it was earlier uploaded. Moreover, Canadian singer The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) who endorsed the brand announced to snap ties with the company.

The 27-year-old Grammy winner announced his decision on Twitter and said that he had been “deeply offended” by the ad.

However, not all people saw the ad as racist. Some said it was a normal ad with a black model or just a coincidence.



tags #Business #H&M #World News

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.