'Coolest monkey in the jungle': H&M faces backlash for 'racist' ad, apologises

Swedish retail giant H&M was forced to apologise after the company allegedly put up a racist image in an advertisement. The image created an uproar on Twitter and people lashed at the fashion retailer.

The concerned image (earlier available at this link) showed a young black boy wearing a green hoodie with “coolest monkey in the jungle” printed in the front.



BOYCOTT @hm! Whose with me? @hmusa What universe do you live in that makes it okay to flaunt your racist ways in such an epic portion. I demand you remove this ad! This child is precious and should be treated as such! #boycottH&M #racists #coolestmonkeyinthejungle #notonmywatch pic.twitter.com/eY4f7nKxvi

Twitter users on Sunday evening started demanding answers from H&M for the problematic ad and asked to take it down. Some of the users asked for a boycott of the brand.



In the year 2018 there’s no way brands/art directors can be this negligent and lack awareness. If look at other sweaters in same category they have white kids. We have to do better. pic.twitter.com/Av4bS4t6yn

Every company should invest in training that encompasses cultural competency and sensitivity. It is absolutely necessary. @hm pic.twitter.com/efMR0oL3jx — The King Center (@TheKingCenter) January 8, 2018



The company in a statement said, "We sincerely apologize for offending people with this image of a printed hooded top.”

"The image has been removed from all online channels…we believe in diversity and inclusion in all that we do and will be reviewing all our internal policies accordingly to avoid any future issues."

By Monday, the image was taken off from the H&M UK website, where it was earlier uploaded. Moreover, Canadian singer The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) who endorsed the brand announced to snap ties with the company.

The 27-year-old Grammy winner announced his decision on Twitter and said that he had been “deeply offended” by the ad.



woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore... pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018





It may have been just a random coincidence? Ever thought about that?

However, not all people saw the ad as racist. Some said it was a normal ad with a black model or just a coincidence.



If he was white would you say the same thing ? No

Who is actually the racist? H&M, or those saying the lad can’t be ‘the coolest monkey in the jungle’ because of his colour!

