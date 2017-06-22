Consumer satisfaction of tractor owners up in 2017: JD power

Satisfaction of tractor owners in terms of machine performance, quality and reliability improved almost 20 per cent from last year but excessive tyre wear continues to be the most bothersome problem, says a study by JD Power.

As per India Tractor Product Performance Index (PPI) Study, 2017, tractor owners' overall satisfaction with product performance improved to 823 on a 1,000-point scale.

This is an increase of 52 points from 2016. The surge in satisfaction is evident in two idices - machine performance, and quality and reliability - JD Power said in a statement.

The study, which is in its third year, examined tractor performance among owners of 12 to 24-month-old vehicles.

It measured overall product performance satisfaction in the two indices covering 88 problem areas.

The problems were summarised as number experienced per 100 tractors (PP100), with a lower score reflecting higher quality.

"Overall satisfaction among tractor owners in India improved almost 20 per cent from last year," the consumer and market research firm said.

In 2017, the number of reported problems declined with the average PP100 at 150, down from 245 last year, it added. "With increased penetration of superior quality products and luxury items, improved information accessibility and enhanced exposure to urban influences, customers in rural India are now more demanding than before and expect higher quality standards from their tractors," JD Power Manager Yukti Arora said.

The study, however, found that excessive or uneven tyre wear continued to be the most frequently reported problem for a third consecutive year.

The increasing use of tractors for non-farming operations aggravated the issue further, it added.

"Tyre wear can result in higher fuel consumption as well as an uncomfortable and unstable ride," Arora added.

The customer satisfaction study ranked Eicher the highest in the below 31 HP segment with a score of 856.

In the 31-40 and 41-50 HP segments, New Holland was the first scoring 862 and 866, respectively.

Mahindra was ranked the highest in 50 HP and above segment with a score of 889.