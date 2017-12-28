App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 28, 2017 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Consider e-message for refunds, share allotments: SEBI to cos

In a green initiative, markets regulator SEBI on Thursday asked companies to consider the electronic mode of communication for informing investors about refund orders, share allotments and other such messages.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a green initiative, markets regulator SEBI on Thursday asked companies to consider the electronic mode of communication for informing investors about refund orders, share allotments and other such messages.

As per present requirements, refund orders, allotment letters and share certificates are dispatched by way of registered post or certificate of posting.

At a board meeting here today, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved necessary changes in the Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements Regulations to allow such communications through electronic mode.

"As a green initiative, the board approved the proposal of inclusion of electronic mode as a valid method of communicating the allotment advice/credit of shares/unblocking of funds in addition to the present methods," SEBI said.

"This would be in tune with the digital initiatives of the government and would reduce printing costs for the issuer company leading to faster communication and ease of doing business," it said in a post-board meeting release.

tags #Business #India #Market

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.