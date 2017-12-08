App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 07, 2017 10:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress suspends Mani Shankar Aiyar after 'neech' remark about PM Modi

Aiyar, 76, set off a political firestorm today when he called Modi a "neech kism ka aadmi" (a vile sort of man), a remark the latter claimed was a casteist slur against him.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Gujarat Elections 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally for state assembly election in Jamnagar. (PTI)
Gujarat Elections 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally for state assembly election in Jamnagar. (PTI)

The Congress on Thursday suspended senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar from the primary membership of the party and issued him a show cause notice after he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "neech kism ka aadmi" (vile sort of man).

The disciplinary action against the Gandhi family loyalist came two days before the first phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat in what was seen as a bid by the grand old party to do some damage control before the crucial election.

Congress communications incharge Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter the action showed the party's "Gandhian leadership" and respect for political rivals.

He asked Modi if he would "display such courage", in an apparent dig at the prime minister for not initiating action against BJP leaders who used similar language to describe Congress leaders.

related news

"The Congress party has suspended Mani Shankar Aiyar from the primary membership of the party and served a show cause notice on him," Surjewala tweeted.

"This is Congress's Gandhian leadership and respect for its political rivals.... Will Modi ji display such courage," he asked.

Aiyar, 76, set off a political firestorm today when he called Modi a "neech kism ka aadmi" (a vile sort of man), a remark the latter claimed was a casteist slur against him.

The former minister apologised later about using the word "neech" and told reporters he had said this to mean low, and not in reference to caste.

In the run-up to the 2014 general election, Aiyar, a former diplomat, had sparked a similar controversy with his remarks about Modi.

"I promise you in the 21st Century Narendra Modi will never become the prime minister of the country... But if he wants to distribute tea here, we will find a place for him," Aiyar had said.

tags #Business #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.