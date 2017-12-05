App
Dec 05, 2017 08:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress says Modi 'suffering from Rahul Gandhi phobia'

"Why is the prime minister suffering from Rahul Gandhi phobia? Why is he so much stressed?" Congress communications incharge Randeep Surjewala said before Gandhi filed his nomination papers for the party's presidential post.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress today wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "suffering from Rahul Gandhi-phobia" and reminded him that he was still to answer questions raised by senior leaders of his own party.

"Why is the prime minister suffering from Rahul Gandhi phobia? Why is he so much stressed?" Congress communications incharge Randeep Surjewala said before Gandhi filed his nomination papers for the party's presidential post.

"Why is the prime minister getting so anxious and tense about the election of Rahul Gandhi? This day marks the amalgamation of old and new aspirations and Rahul Gandhi who has the backing of all Indians," Surjewala said.

"Will Modiji tell when he will answer the questions of his own senior party leaders like Arun Shourie, Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha," he said.

The Congress leader said his party will never "fall to the level" that the prime minister was indulging in attacking Gandhi.

Slamming Modi, he sought to ask him about the "conspiracies being played against L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Keshubhai Patel, Kashiram Rana, Hiren Pandya, and Sanjay Joshi, who have since been made a part of the party's "history".

tags #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

