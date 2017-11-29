Congress headquarters getting a new look for Rahul Gandhi’s elevation

The Congress headquarters is all set for the big day. By the first week of December, the party is expected to have a new president - Rahul Gandhi.

Inside the party office on Akbar Road in central Delhi are telltale signs of a change in the air. The first sign is the new coat of paint for the old building, signifying the out with the old and in with the new message. A room dedicated to media, which was also used for live uplinking, is being dismantled to make space for Rahul’s younger social media team.

Sources said the party wants to clean up the mess. To use Rahul’s words, it wants to “get rid of what is not needed.” This can be seen in the old furniture being replaced.

The AICC office on Akbar Road in central Delhi getting a new coat of paint. (Photo: CNN-News18)

Sources say, unlike Sonia, Rahul will spend more time at the party office like Rajiv and Indira did before her. He will also hold regular interactions with the media.

The huge board outside the main gate has been dominated by Sonia Gandhi’s face for the past 20 years, but now more space will be made for Rahul. Sonia would still feature prominently, sources said, to send the message that she is very much around .