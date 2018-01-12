App
Jan 12, 2018

Comprehensive policy to promote agriculture exports on anvil

India is one of biggest producers and exporters of agri commodities, and still holds huge potential to increase shipments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The commerce ministry is working on a comprehensive policy covering issues such as logistics to promote export of agri commodities like tea, coffee, fruits and vegetables, a senior official said.

India is one of biggest producers and exporters of agri commodities, and still holds huge potential to increase shipments.

"So, the possibility of value addition and moving up in the global value chain is immense. All important elements such as logistics, certification and traceability of items would be part of the new policy," the official said.

It is important to have proper infrastructure to promote exports.

This move would help serve the government's objective to double farmers' income and increasing exports.

The ministry has started the process of identifying factors such as where maximum import demand is, areas that can be looked at, India's contribution to, and steps required to promote exports.

The official said they are also studying global markets and trying to understand where the potential is.

Another elements which would become part of the policy include ways to ensure quality of products and monitoring the value chain.

Agri-products account for over 10 per cent of the country’s total exports.

India mainly exports tea, coffee, rice, cereals, tobacco, spices, cashew, oil meals, fruits & vegetables and marine products.

In November 2017, out of 13 agri commodities, being tracked by the commerce ministry, only two - fruits & vegetables and tobacco - reported negative export growth. PTI RR ANS MR .

