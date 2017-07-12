Competition for Ola, Uber as TYGR launches in Mumbai – will it roar?

Kolkata-based Savetur Digital, which owns and runs the aggregator app TYGR (pronounced Tiger), on Wednesday made an official foray into Mumbai to compete against the big two in the segment - Ola and Uber.

With a fleet of 5,000 cabs, TYGR, which has had a soft launch in Mumbai, aims to expand to 10,000 cabs in the city over the next two to three months, a top official told Moneycontrol.

“We run a subscription-based service wherein the cab partner pays us only Rs 500 a month as against the 25-30 percent fees charged on the turnover by other aggregators. We do not do pricing surge either,” said Aditya Poddar, Co-founder and Chief Executive, TYGR.

Last year, the company announced it had secured seed funding of USD 3 million (about Rs 20 crore) from Franchise India. Franchise India is a franchise and retail solution provider established in 1999.

Ola and Uber have faced mass exodus of cab partners over the past several months after the companies gradually reduced the incentives doled out by them initially to lure partners. Bengaluru, which alone drives 30 percent of app-based aggregator business in the country, has seen maximum dropouts.

With TYGR, Poddar hopes that cab partners will find a better alternative to Ola and Uber. “We showcased our model in Bengaluru and the response has been very enthusiastic. They are eagerly waiting for us to launch the app there,” said Poddar.

TYGR does not intermediate payments and customers can pay directly as per their preferred method such as meter, fixed rate, cards and even negotiate price.

TYGR is presently available only on the Android platform. It will be extended to Apple’s iOS platform in the coming months. “We are looking to have an average of 5000 cabs in every city in the next three to four months. We would be targeting 10 cities initially”, added Poddar.

According to Poddar, the cab aggregator business in India has around 500,000 vehicle partners, of which about 300,000-400,000 units belong to Uber and Ola.

In the immediate future, TYGR aims to enter the commercial logistics marketplace through the aggregator way. This space recently got increased action with the entry of heavyweight Mahindra & Mahindra-backed Smart Shift.

In reality, TYGR is an omni-platform logistics operator that offers a wide spectrum of logistics solutions including cabs, auto-rickshaws, shuttle vans, buses and luxury vehicles. Additional services for ambulances, delivery and intercity logistics will be rolled out in Mumbai at a later stage.