Nov 20, 2017 03:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus' oral small molecule named Desidustat by WHO

The International Non-proprietary Names (INN) system aims to provide healthcare professionals with a unique and designated name for each pharmaceutical substance, Zydus Group firm Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to the BSE.

Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said its oral anaemia developmental candidate, ZYAN1, has been named Desidustat by the World Health Organisation (WHO) INN Committee.



Zydus Cadila Chairman Pankaj Patel said: "In keeping with our mission of creating healthier communities globally, it is our constant endeavour to develop therapies that bridge unmet healthcare needs."

Desidustat, an oral small molecule that is in phase 2 clinical trial, strengthens this commitment with an aim to provide treatment to millions of patients suffering from anaemia, he added.

Two phase I trials of ZYAN1 have been concluded in Australia and India. Stock of Cadila Healthcare was today trading at Rs 447 on the BSE, up 0.15 per cent from its previous close.

