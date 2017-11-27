App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 27, 2017 11:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus gets USFDA nod for seizure, migraine drug

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market topiramate extended release capsules, used for treatment of seizures and migraine.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.

The company said it will manufacture the drug at the group's manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

Zydus Cadila has more than 170 approvals and has so far filed over 310 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.

Shares of the company's listed entity Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.55 per cent lower at Rs 443.80 per scrip on BSE.

