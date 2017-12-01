App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 01, 2017 12:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus gets tentative approval from USFDA for pregabalin

The company has got tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg, 225 mg and 300 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market pregabalin capsules, used for management of certain kinds of seizures, nerve pain and fibromyalgia.

The company has got tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg, 225 mg and 300 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.

The drug will be produced at the group's formulations manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

The Zydus group has more than 175 approvals and so far filed over 310 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it started filings in 2003-04.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were up 0.38 per cent at Rs 431.05 per scrip on BSE today.

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #USFDA #Zydus Pharmaceuticals

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.