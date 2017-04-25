App
Apr 25, 2017 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for anti-hypertensive tablets

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare today said Zydus Cadila has received approval from the US health regulator to market its anti-hypertensive olmesartan medoxomil tablets in the American market.

The company has received "final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market olmesartan medoxomil tablets in the strengths of 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg", Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE. The drug is an anti-hypertensive and will be produced at the group's formulations manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, it added.

As per IMS MAT February 2017, the estimated sales for olmesartan is USD 982 million, Cadila Healthcare said. The group currently has over 110 approvals and has so far filed 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA)s, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were today trading at Rs 456.60 per scrip in the afternoon trade on BSE, up 1.20 percent from its previous close.

