Zomato reduces cash burn to $1 million per month

Moneycontrol News

Gurgaon-based restaurant aggregator Zomato has posted revenues of USD 49 million for fiscal ending March 31, 2017, on losses of USD 75 million, even though it controlled its monthly cash burn.

The company has cut its operating cash burn to USD 1 million per month from USD 5.3 million per month, being incurred in fiscal 2016.

"Along with a growth in revenue, we reduced our annual operating burn from USD 64 million in FY ?16 to USD 12 million in FY?17," said Surobhi Das, VP, Operations at Zomato.

Das pointed to the challenges in the online food aggregation business and how Zomato tackled it.

"We stopped accepting advertising from low rated restaurants so that our users only see the best that?s out there," she said.

The company?s food ordering revenue grew to just USD 9 million in FY?17. The company has launched its food ordering service in 13 cities in India, and 3 cities in UAE.

The period from 2015 to 2016 was a tough year for the company even as other companies such as Dazo, TinyOwl, iTiffin, EatFresh and others in various parts of food-tech segment shut operations.

The company competes with rivals such as Swiggy and FoodPanda in the India market. It has raised close to USD 225 million from investors such as InfoEdge, Sequoia and others.