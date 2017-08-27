Zomato gives 'New' restaurants 60 days before rating them

The Handsom Her, located in Brunswick, ask men to pay 18 percent more than women

With its “New” feature Zomato helps new restaurants to make their feet in the market.

Zomato, a restaurant search and discovery platform, launches a feature “New” tag on recently opened restaurants, instead of a rating score for the first 60 days of their listing on the platform.

Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato, said in his company blog post that new restaurant businesses end up receiving harsh reviews in their initial days, which ends up deterring their prospects of future success.

The initial feedback that a newly opened restaurant receives often ends up setting the tone for their future ratings. Let’s say a restaurant gets 17 reviews in its first three weeks, and most of them are unkind. The issues mentioned by many of the restaurant’s visitors can largely be attributed to issues that a restaurant is bound to face on the service front, be it at the restaurant or while fulfilling online orders.

If the restaurant owners are relieved of the rating pressure during this initial period, they are in a better situation to work on the feedback without the pressure.

Thus came the launch of Zomato Skillet- an educational forum for restaurateurs, run as a series of workshops to help them identify market opportunities, discuss challenges, learn from experiences of masterchefs, and address pain points in the business.

“Along with Skillet, which allow us to engage more openly and directly with restaurant owners, we have been making steady changes to our product, especially for new restaurant owners and startups. To help restaurants navigate these early days better and more productively, new restaurants will get a beta period on Zomato and their overall rating will only start after 60 days, regardless of the reviews and ratings they receive in that time,” said Goyal.

With this step, restaurants will get direct feedback from their customers to fix any problems that may come during the early days, without worrying about the bad rating.

The beta period will be given to all restaurants that are new on the platform, with an important exception being chain restaurants with more than two outlets.