Apr 21, 2017 04:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zee Entertainment to enter Poland, launch Zee One

The channel will soon launch a customised version of Zee One, its Bollywood film and entertainment channel, for the Polish audience, it said in a statement.

Zee Entertainment to enter Poland, launch Zee One

Media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) today announced its foray into Poland as part of the strategy to strengthen its position in Central Europe.

The channel will soon launch a customised version of Zee One, its Bollywood film and entertainment channel, for the Polish audience, it said in a statement.

The company has appointed Pawel Kolasa country manager, Poland, who will report to Zee Network Europe CEO Neeraj Dhingra.

"We are confident that our entry into this market will play a key role in the development of our business in this part of Europe, giving a new dimension to our company's expansion," Dhingra said.

The company had last year entered Germany after the launch of Zee One.

ZEEL CEO, International Broadcast Business, Amit Goenka, said: "With a wide range of television channels, online platforms and film productions, we now reach more than one billion viewers across five continents.

tags #Amit Goenka #Business #media #Poland #Zee Entertainment Enterprises #Zee.One

