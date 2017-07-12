Jul 12, 2017 10:01 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Young Turks: India's longest running start-up show turns 16
The 16th Young Turks Conclave has kick started in New Delhi today. It's been sixteen years since the show 'Young Turks' has been chronicling the journey of young entrepreneurs.
Watch accompanying videos of power packed start-up experts, India Inc captains and policymakers.