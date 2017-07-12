App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jul 12, 2017 10:01 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Young Turks: India's longest running start-up show turns 16

The 16th Young Turks Conclave has kick started in New Delhi today. It's been sixteen years since the show 'Young Turks' has been chronicling the journey of young entrepreneurs.

The 16th Young Turks Conclave has kick started in New Delhi today. It's been sixteen years since the show 'Young Turks' has been chronicling the journey of young entrepreneurs.

Watch accompanying videos of power packed start-up experts, India Inc captains and policymakers.

tags #Features #Young Turks

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.